New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The CBI has arrested three people, including the chief engineer and the executive engineer of the Puducherry government's public works department, in connection with an alleged bribery of Rs 2 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

A private contractor who was allegedly part of the exchange was also arrested, they said.

Later, during searches, Rs 73 lakh in cash was recovered, they added.

It is alleged that executive engineer R Chidambaranathan had demanded as commission Rs 6 lakh -- approximately one per cent of the total estimated tender amount of Rs 7.44 crore -- from contractor N Elamurugan for granting hassle-free future clearance in matters related to road projects under the public works department (PWD) in Karaikal.

Chidambaranathan had allegedly demanded the bribe for chief engineer M Dhinadhayalan.

The CBI arrested all three immediately after Chidambaranathan accepted part of the bribe amount, the officials said.

"An amount of Rs 2 lakh was recovered from the possession of the executive engineer. Further, an amount of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the vehicle of the accused PWD contractor -- a private person. All three accused were arrested," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the probe agency conducted searches at the residential and the official premises of the accused in Puducherry and Karaikal, leading to the recovery of Rs 73 lakh in cash -- Rs 65 lakh from the residence of the accused chief engineer Dhinadhayalan and Rs 8 lakh from the home of the accused executive engineer Chidambaranathan.

