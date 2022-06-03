Puducherry, Jun 3 (PTI) Puducherry logged 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,885, a senior health official said on Friday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the 11 cases surfaced during the examination of 1,158 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday.

There were 36 active cases and four patients recovered during the last 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll thus remained unchanged at 1,962.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far examined 22,55,905 samples and found 19,00,778 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.95 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The Health Department has so far administered 17,11,127 vaccine doses which comprised 9,67,454 first doses, 7,19,378 second doses and 24,295 booster doses, the Director said.

