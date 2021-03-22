Puducherry, Mar 22 (PTI) Puducherry logged 47 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally in the union territory to 40,433, a senior official of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Monday.

One fatality was reported in Karaikal during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday pushing the toll to 676, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The deceased, a 65-year old woman, had comorbidities, he said, adding she also had complaints of Covid-19 viral pneumonia and ARDS.

The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 412 while 39,345 patients had recovered and were discharged so far, the Health department Director said.

The 47 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 519 people.

While the Puducherry region accounted for 43 of the new cases, Karaikal and Mahe regions reported two each.

As many as 6.54 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 6.07 lakh of them were negative.

Twenty-nine patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, Mohan Kuamr said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 per cent and 97.31 percent respectively.

He said 19,627 health workers and 7,146 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far while 17,933 people who were either senior citizens (above 60 years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been covered so far under the second phase of vaccination against Covid-19.PTI Cor SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)