Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens celebrated a significant milestone on Sunday with the official installation of Rtn. Puja Goyal has been appointed as the new President, and Rtn Harpreet K Sembi as Secretary for the 2025-26 Rotary year, as per the release statement.

The prestigious ceremony was held at the magnificent East Bourne Shimla, graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries and members of the Rotary fraternity.

Harish Janartha, the MLA of Shimla Urban, attended as the Chief Guest, emphasising the importance of community service and commending Rotary's unwavering commitment to societal betterment. His address highlighted the collaborative efforts required for sustainable development in the region.

The event was further distinguished by the presence of Bhupinder Attri, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Shimla, who served as the Guest of Honour. Attri praised the Rotary Club's efforts and expressed his enthusiasm for ongoing collaboration on projects focused on improving Shimla's urban infrastructure and public welfare.

Rtn. Puja Goyal, in her inaugural address as President, shared her vision for the upcoming year, highlighting key initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. She underscored the principle of "Service Above Self" and urged all members to actively contribute towards the club's objectives, aiming to create a meaningful impact in the community.

The statement said that the ceremony also saw the induction of the new Board of Directors, who pledged their dedication to serving the club and its mission. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, recognizing the contributions of all who made the installation ceremony a resounding success.

The Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens looks forward to a dynamic and productive year under the leadership of President Rtn. Puja Goyal, building on its legacy of service and making a tangible difference in the lives of the people of Shimla and beyond.

The Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens is a chapter of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities, and ourselves.

The club is actively involved in various community service projects, striving to address local challenges and contribute to a better society. (ANI)

