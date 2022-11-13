Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has decided to introduce birth control measures for pet cats in a bid to control their rising numbers.

PMC has appealed to the cat owners in the city to pay the fee and get themselves registered to ease the process of birth control for the kittens.

"As we all are aware that registration is mandatory for pet animals like dogs and horses in the city, but now cats also have to be registered as per rule, "Ashish Bharti, Health Chief, Pune Municipal Corporations told ANI.

"Individuals can keep one or two animals as pets in the house and for this, they should get their pets registered through Pune Municipal Corporation's website. Registration can be done through mobile also," Ashish Bharti added.

Raising concerns about the rising population of cats, Ashish said, "as we are seeing the population of pets, especially like cats and dogs is increasing rapidly, so as per the rules of the central government's Animal Welfare Board of India, we have to do processes of birth control of cats across the various areas of Pune city."

"To control the birth of cats a tender is also being issued, soon we will start the sterilization process of cats as a part of birth control measures, so we want to appeal to the owners of the pet to get themselves registered," Ashish Bharti, Health Chief, Pune Municipal Corporations said further.

It is pertinent to mention that, along with the process of registering pet dogs with the PMC there would be charged Rs 50 as an annual license fee for the registration of cats from now. (ANI)

