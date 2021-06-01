Pune, Jun 1 (PTI)Pune district of Maharashtra reported 1,524 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 10,15,328, while 57 more fatalities pushed the toll to 16,924, a health department official said.

A total of 3,621 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district during the day, he said.

Of the 1,524 cases, 384 were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, where the COVID-19 count rose to 4,70,311, he said.

As many as 286 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the infection tally in the industrial town to 2,41,510, the official said.

The number of infections in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas rose to 2,94,332, he said.

According to the official, 16,356 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in the district in the last 24 hours.

