Pune, Jun 9 (PTI) A miscreant was arrested and his five accomplices were booked for allegedly brandishing swords and trying to terrorise people, especially shopkeepers, in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday and Tuesday, in which they also attacked a bakery owner, they said.

"The accused, Arbaz Khan, his brother Shahbaz Khan and four others brandished swords and intimidated local people. They forced the shopkeepers to close their shops. While Arbaz has been arrested, search is on for his brother and four others," assistant inspector Swaraj Patil of Kondhwa police station said.

They tried to spread fear in Ashrafnagar area to ascertain their supremacy, he said.

On Tuesday, the gang members once again came to the area and started terrorising people, Patil said, adding, "They even attacked a bakery owner with a sword, in which he suffered injuries on his wrist. "

"The goons also tried to drive some patients away from a clinic and broke some of its glass portion," he added.

A case under IPC sections including an attempt to murder, relevant sections of Arms Act has been slapped against the miscreants and probe is on, Patil said.

