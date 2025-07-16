By Aman Sayyad

Pimpri-Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) demolition drive in the slum pockets of Kala Khadak area of Pimpri-Chinchwad has sparked sharp criticism from affected residents and local activists, who allege that the civic body carried out the action in haste, with little warning and no concrete relief or rehabilitation plan in place.

As part of an ongoing road-widening project, PCMC officials conducted a demolition drive early wednesday morning, razing dozens of houses and structures in the densely populated locality.

The civic body maintains that the drive was necessary to clear encroachments that were obstructing a crucial road expansion plan. However, many locals say they were given very little time to evacuate.

"We were told barely few hours before that we need to vacate, earlier when we took out the protest against the demolition drive were told that we would get 3 months' time to make alternative arrangements, how can a family move their entire life in just a day?" said Hanuman Shinde, a local resident whose home was brought down in the operation.

"We have been asked to shift to a transit camp, which is 10 km away from this location. This much distance will make it difficult for us in our jobs and for the kids at school. There was no clarity on where we are supposed to go, and we've received no support from the authorities," he added.

Several families spent the night outdoors, guarding their belongings salvaged from the debris. Small shops, which provided a livelihood to many, were also demolished, leaving locals without income and shelter. We also feel there is a nexus between the Developer and authorities, as the same part of the area is also under the Slum Rehabilitation scheme, so on the name road widening injustice done to us," said another local resident.

On the other hand, PCMC officials have defended the drive, stating that the area was marked for demolition long ago and that notices had been issued in phases. "This is part of a legally approved road widening project that is crucial for easing traffic congestion. Notices were given in advance, and multiple warnings were issued," said a senior PCMC engineer overseeing the operation.

As of now, affected families are demanding immediate temporary shelter, compensation, and a fair rehabilitation policy.

Meanwhile, PCMC is expected to continue its road expansion project in phases in the coming weeks. (ANI)

