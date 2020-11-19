Pune, Nov 19 (PTI) Municipal corporations of Pune and adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad have put restrictions on mass celebrations of Chhath Puja at river banks, lakes and other public places in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to orders issued on Thursday.

The annual festival dedicated to the Sun god will be celebrated on Friday and Saturday. A popular festival of north India, it is celebrated beyond the region where people from certain Hindi-speaking states reside.

In view of the pandemic, the civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad issued orders-cum-guidelines restricting mass celebrations of Chhath Puja at river banks, lakes and other public places.

They have asked devotees to celebrate the festival indoors by following necessary protocols.

Police have been instructed to ensure no gatherings are organised at public places.

A key ritual of the festival involves devotees standing in water and making offerings to the deity at sunset and sunrise.

