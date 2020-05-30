India News | Pune Sees 151 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths on Saturday

Pune, May 30 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 151 to reach 7,465 in Pune district in the last 24 hours, while the death toll touched 329 as eight people succumbed to the infection, an official said on Saturday.

Of the 151, Pune city accounted for 115, and it now has 6,201 cases, he added.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0: Shops Selling Non-Essential Items to Reopen in 46 Markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1.

"Pimpri Chinchwad's count rose by 17 to 512 and that of the rural and cantonment areas reached 683," he said, PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)