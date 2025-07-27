Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): The historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, known as India's first public Ganesh Mandal, marked the commencement of Ganeshotsav 2025 with its traditional Vasapujan ceremony on Sunday.

The event was graced by Rajesh Bansode, Additional Commissioner of Pune City Police (West Region), who performed the ritual and addressed the gathering.

Highlighting the massive turnout expected during the Ganesh festival in Pune, Bansode urged volunteers from various Ganesh mandals to maintain the same discipline and dedication as police officers.

"Pune's Ganeshotsav draws lakhs of devotees, but the police force is limited. Every volunteer should contribute with the same responsibility as law enforcement personnel," he appealed.

Also present at the ceremony were Punit Balan (Festival Chief and Trustee), ACP Sainath Thombre, Sunil Rasane (Dagdusheth Halwai Mandal), Vikas Pawar (Tulshibaug Mandal), Prashant Tikar (Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal), Shrikant Shete (Kasba Ganpati Mandal), Arun Gawale (Chhatrapati Rajaram Mandal), and Sanjeev Jawale (President, Bhausaheb Rangari Mandal), along with police officers Prashant Bhasme, Santosh Pandhare, and Arun Ghodke.

The ceremony began with a traditional aarti at Rangari Bhavan, followed by a mesmerizing performance by the Shivmudra Dhol Tasha Pathak, captivating all attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Festival Chief and Trustee Punit Balan said, "This year, we are presenting a special theme titled Ratnamahal, which showcases the elegance of traditional Indian jewellery and pearls. Moreover, for the third consecutive year, we are refraining from the use of bullock carts to pull the Ganesh chariot, continuing our commitment to animal welfare." (ANI)

