Pune, Nov 24 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly throwing a corrosive substance on a married teen in Pune's Parvati area, leaving the latter with burn injuries on the cheek, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Abuzar Tamboli and the victim were friends and the latter had come to visit her parents after marriage when the incident happened, a Dattewadi police station official said.

Also Read | Schools in Meghalaya Will Reopen from December 1 for Students of Class 6 Onwards, Says State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

"They met near a school here and she told him he should not bother her further as she was married. An angry Tamboli threw some corrosive substance on her face. He has been arrested under section 326B of IPC," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)