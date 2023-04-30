Firozpur (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Sunday found a packet containing around 1 kg heroin, stuffed inside a sock, near the border fence in Firozpur.

The recovery was made near the border fence in Kilche village in Firozpur district.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 425 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 105 in Mumbai in Past 24 Hours; Active Tally Now at 4,005.

"On 30th April 2023, vigilant BSF troops, during area domination duties recovered a sock stuffed with a packet of suspected heroin, close to own side of border fence near border village - Kilche, Distt - Ferozepur," the BSF said in a statement.

As per the BSF, the recovered drugs weighed around 1 kg, and the sock was found from a harvested wheat field.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Mysuru (Watch Video).

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)