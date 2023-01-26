Kapurthala (Punjab), Jan 25 (PTI) Two farm labourers died on Wednesday while the condition of another was serious after they mistakenly consumed insecticide kept in a liquor bottle, police said.

The incident took place Baupur village in Sultanpur Lodhi, they said.

The deceased were identified as as Nishan Singh (60) of Sultanpur Lodhi and Suro Mandal (45) from Bihar. Phulkit (42), also from Bihar has been admitted to a private hospital here, police said.

Sultanpur Lodhi Station House Officer Lakhwinder Singh said all the victims were working in the field of a farmer.

They found a liquor bottle and drank it, thinking it to be liquor, whereas it was filled with insecticide, he said.

Their condition became serious immediately and were rushed to the civil hospital at Sultanpur Lodhi where two labourers died while the third was shifted to a private hospital, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said action will be taken based on the findings of the post mortem report.

