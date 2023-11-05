Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi-NCR is reeling under the 'severe' category, nearly 560 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Ludhiana so far.

A fine of about Rs 2 lakh 32 thousand has been imposed in 95 cases. In some cases, a red entry has also been filed. Apart from this, police cases have been registered on two occasions.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Row: Recognise All Marathas As Kunbis Under OBC Category, Activists Demand Citing Nizam-Era Records.

District Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Officer Narendra Singh Benipal said, "This time there has been a 51 per cent reduction in the cases of stubble burning as compared to last year."

The Chief Agriculture Officer further said that on November 3 last year, 119 cases of stubble burning were reported, which has been reduced to 59 cases this year.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: West Bengal To Sell Only Green Cracker With QR Codes This Diwali.

"Similarly, till November 3 last year, 1144 cases of stubble burning were reported, which till now stands at 560 cases," added Benipal.

He said that the maximum number of stubble-burning cases are from the Jagraon subdistrict, which constitutes almost half of the figure.

"Four cases have come to light from the Khanna sub-district," he said.

Benipal said that it was a compulsion for them to take action. "Farmers are being continuously directed so that they do not harm the quality of the soil by burning the stubble," he added.

On the fourth consecutive day, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'Severe' category on Sunday though with a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

According to the data issued by SAFAR-India, the air quality in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 385 (Very Poor) while at Delhi University area stands at 456 (Severe). ANI drone camera footage from the Qutub Minar area showed a thick layer of haze in the air. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)