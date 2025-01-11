Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Vineet Dhir was elected as the new mayor of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

Balbir Singh Bittu Dhillon has been appointed as senior deputy mayor and Malkeet Singh has been elected as the deputy mayor.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the three newly elected office-bearers and said that the AAP government is committed to the development of Jalandhar, a party release said.

The city's development will remain a top priority, Mann added. AAP's Punjab unit president Aman Arora also congratulated the three office-bearers, saying that the appointment of an AAP mayor will accelerate Jalandhar's development.

He emphasised that the AAP has always prioritised work and now Jalandhar will “write a new chapter of development.”

Arora further noted that the people of Jalandhar gave the AAP a decisive mandate in the municipal elections, making it possible for the party to have a mayor, deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor with a clear majority.

In the civic polls held last month, the AAP emerged as the largest party by winning 38 out of the total 85 wards in Jalandhar.

Later, eight newly-elected municipal councillors from other parties pledged their support to the AAP.

