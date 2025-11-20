Ferozpur (Punjab) [India], November 20 (ANI): Jatin Kali, accused of murdering Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer Naveen Arora, was injured and arrested in an encounter with Punjab police in Ferozpur on Thursday, Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh informed.

Gursimran alias Jatin Kali opened fire at the police personnel in an attempt to flee, but was injured in retaliatory fire. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Punjab police had earlier arrested two other accused in the murder case.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said, "Gursimran alias Jatin Kali was wanted in the murder case. We did the barricading after receiving information that he was roaming around on the Arifke road. We blocked the road and signalled the motorcyclist (accused) to stop. Instead of stopping, he fired on the police. Police personnel stopped the car and retaliated after warning him; he was injured in the firing. He was arrested and taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment."

Police have also seized a pistol used by the accused Jatin Kali.

"We have seized the pistol used for firing. Recovering the murder weapon is a matter of investigation. Two accused were earlier arrested, Jatin Kali is the third accused," the police official said.

Earlier on November 16, Naveen Arora, reportedly associated with the RSS, was shot dead by assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur, said an official.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Bhupinder Singh said they have formed 8-9 teams to investigate the case and are working on all angles, adding that the culprits will be brought to justice.

"Naveen, aged between 30 to 40 years, was shot dead while returning home by two unknown men. We are investigating the case and have deployed teams to check the CCTV footage as well. Three to four SHOs and two DSPs are also working on this. The culprits will be punished as per the law," the police official stated.

According to the official, the victim was going from his shop to his house on his motorcycle when the incident occurred.

"Naveen Arora was going from his shop to his house on his motorcycle when two men shot him dead. This is an unfortunate incident. We have formed 8-9 teams. The accused will be arrested at the earliest, and strict legal action will be taken against them. We have technical leads, CCTV leads, and we have also received some information, and we are verifying the same. We are working on all angles," he added.

Baldev Arora, father of the deceased Naveen Arora, said, "I was sitting at our shop when my son left to take his children to the park. After 15 minutes, someone informed me he was shot by someone in the way, and that too in a manner that he died on the spot. When we took him to the hospital, they asked us to admit him to another hospital."

A relative of the deceased, Ashok Bahl, conveyed that the father and grandfather of the deceased were very senior workers of RSS. (ANI)

