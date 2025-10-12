Barnala (Punjab) [India], October 12 (ANI): In a major crackdown on organised crime networks, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, in coordination with Barnala Police, apprehended two close associates of the Bambiha gang and recovered a cache of illegal arms and ammunition from their possession, as per officials.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Sekher.

Also Read | Tarn Taran By-Election 2025: Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll To Begin on October 13.

In a post on social media platform X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Barnala Police, arrests two associates of the Bambiha Gang, Sandeep Singh and Sekher, involved in illegal arms activities. Recovers a total of six pistols (including one PX5, four pistols of .32 bore, and one pistol of .30 bore) and 19 live cartridges from their possession."

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1977233501087838414

Also Read | Ram Charan Meets PM Narendra Modi, Lauds PM's Vision for Sports (See Post).

"Preliminary investigation reveals that, on the directions of their foreign handlers, the accused were planning to supply these weapons to foot soldiers of the Bambiha Gang to execute sensational crimes in the state. Further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the entire supply chain, including its backward and forward linkages," the post further read.

The Punjab Police reiterated that it remains steadfast in its mission to curb organised crime and eliminate the circulation of illegal weapons in the state.

Earlier this week, Counter-Intelligence Jalandhar busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated and recovered 2.5 kilograms of IED "intended for a targeted attack", police said, adding that two operations were apprehended.

In a post on X, DGP, Punjab police wrote, "In a breakthrough against #Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar busts a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda and recover 2.5Kg IED (Improvised Explosive Device)/RDX and 1 remote control".

Two operatives who were identified as Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh were apprehended from Jalandhar, DGP Yadav added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was "intended for a targeted terror attack", DGP Yadav said, adding that a First Information Report has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar, under relevant sections of UAPA and the Explosives Substances Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)