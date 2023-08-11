Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Nuh violence case.

The matter was adjourned and the next hearing will be before the Chief Justice, as only the Chief Justice hears Suo Motu and PIL cases, officials said.

Deepak Sabharwal, additional advocate general (AAG) of the Haryana Government, appearing in the High Court stated that no reply was filed during this hearing and that the reply will now be filed before the Chief Justice during the next hearing of the matter.

The Haryana government said on Monday that as many as 156 people were arrested and 56 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violence and rioting in the Nuh district.

On July 31, violence erupted between two groups in Nuh. The conflict resulted in the deaths of six people, including two home guards. (ANI)

