Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Punjab government on Friday launched a new campaign under 'Mission Fateh', to provide online education through animated videos to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations stated that the aim of the new campaign was to entertain the students as well as draw their attention to the study and prevent them from getting bored.

"These animation videos are being prepared by the teachers, with the largest contribution being from the IT teachers. These videos not only entertain the children but also keep them connected with the subject. Students and teachers have highly praised this new initiative," a spokesperson said.

The statement also said that teachers were inspired by the education secretary through online meetings.

"This was accepted by the teachers of the Education Department as a challenge and they started working on animation techniques. The positive result has been due to the encouragement received from the department and teachers' desire to do something unique to teach the students from home to make 'Mission Fateh' a success under COVID 19," the statement read. (ANI)

