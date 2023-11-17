Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 17 (ANI): An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab was shot dead here on Thursday night, officials said.

As per the police, ASI Saroop Singh posted to the city's Nawad Pind police post was on a two-day leave.

Also Read | Crypto Ponzi Scam Busted in Odisha: Economic Offence Wing Busts Multi Crore Cryptocurrency Fraud, Four Including Mastermind Arrested.

"In fact, (he) went on leave yesterday evening itself. Then, according to his family members, he had an argument with someone over the phone. After that, when he was going from Khankot towards Dupurji via Link Road. A scuffle broke out there," Sucha Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural), said, adding that the deceased cop sustained a bullet wound near his ear.

Meanwhile, the former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has criticised the Bhagwant Mann government over the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Addicted to Games, Teenager Dies by Suicide After Father Takes Away His Mobile in Malad's Malwani.

"Look at the situation in Punjab...This morning, assailants attacked and fatally shot ASI Saroop Singh, who was stationed at the Jandiala Guru police station, near the Khankot. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been busy organising big events first at Jalandhar, and yesterday in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, incidents of murder, robberies, and dacoities in Punjab have been rising every day. Punjab is now in God's hands... Have some shame, Bhagwant Mann," the SAD leader said in a post on the social media platform, X.

However, DSP Sucha Singh has denied any political angle in the matter and said that the murder has been carried out of a 'personal enmity'.

"We have traced the accused, the case has turned out to be of a personal enmity. Police parties have been dispatched to arrest the accused. There is no political angle," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)