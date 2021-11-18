Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 17 (ANI): Punjab BJP leaders have hailed the central government for its decision to reopen Karatpur corridor ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

State BJP leaders are hopeful that the decisions taken by the Centre including the hike in MSP of crops and reduction in excise on petrol and diesel will help the party in the assembly polls early next year.

The political situation in the state is fluid with former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announcing a new party and indicating a willingness to join hands with BJP if a decision is taken to end the protest by farmers on farm laws.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma had said earlier this month that the party will contest all 117 seats in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He hailed the decision of reopening the Kartarpur Corridor as "historic" and "sagacious" and said Gurpurub will be celebrated with great fervour. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

"The decision of opening the Kartarpur corridor is a historic moment as followers of Guru Nanak Devji can go on pilgrimage to the Gurdwara Sahib," he had said.

A Punjab BJP delegation led by Sharma had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and had requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurpurb. (ANI)

