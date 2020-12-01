Ludhiana, Dec 1 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Punjab health minister Satpal Gosain on Tuesday passed away after a brief illness.

He was 85.

William Bhatti, Director Christian Medical College and Hospital, said Gosain was brought dead to the hospital.

He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh mourned the demise of Gosain.

In a condolence message, Singh said he was pained to learn about the death of three-time MLA and veteran BJP leader, who worked tirelessly for the development of Ludhiana city and welfare of its citizens.

