New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A Pakistani "intruder" was shot dead and a drone was brought down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in separate incidents along the India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

The middle-aged man was killed at a forward area in the Amritsar sector when he crossed the border and entered Indian territory on Wednesday evening, they said.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Set to be Punjab CM; From Comedian 'Jugnu' to Punjab's Next Chief Minister, Here is The Journey of the AAP Leader.

"Troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing an imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops fired upon the intruder in self-defence, killing the Pakistani intruder on the spot," a BSF spokesperson said.

The border force, in a different action undertaken on Wednesday morning, also shot down a drone near Havelian village in the same sector.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming MacBook Air Likely To Come With New Design & More Colours: Report.

The white quadcopter drone (DJI Phantom 4 model) was neutralised while it was coming from "Pakistan to India", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)