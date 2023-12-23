Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and a packet of contraband item suspected to be heroin from a farming field adjacent to Village Dode in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

BSF said that the recovered drone is a China-made 'Quadcopter' DJI Mavic 3 Classic model and was carrying approximately 432 grams of heroin.

"On December 23, during the morning hours, on specific information of BSF, regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Dode, District Tarn Taran," the release stated.

"Further, during the search operation, at about 11:45 am, a drone along with 01 pkt of contraband item suspected to be heroin (gross Wt - 432 gms) (wrapped with yellow adhesive tape) from the farming field adjacent to Village Dode. The recovered drone is a quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)," as per the release.

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police, the BSF said in the press release.

On Thursday night, BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near Pakka Chisti village in Fazilka district of Punjab and recovered contraband suspected to be heroin from a farming field.

"On December 21, 2023, during the night hours, vigilant BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near Pakka Chisti village in Fazilka district. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF troops recovered a packet of contraband from a farming field at 9.33 pm on Thursday night.

"Further, during the initial search in the depth area, at about 09:33 pm, BSF troops recovered 1 packet of contraband suspected to be heroin with a gross weight of approximately 530 grams wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a ring attached to it from the farming field near Pakka Chisti village," the BSF further said. (ANI)

