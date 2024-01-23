Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], January 23 (ANI): The BSF recovered a Pakistani drone in broken condition from a farming field in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

"On January 23, 2024, during afternoon hours at around 12:35 pm, on receiving a specific information regarding presence of a drone, an extensive search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of the Village Dal in District Tarn Taran," the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF further said that during the search operation the BSF troops successfully recovered one small drone in broken condition.

The retrieved drone is a Quadcopter made in China (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic), the BSF said.

Diligent efforts and reliable intelligence network of BSF made yet another recovery of a Pakistani drone engaged in spreading narco menace. (ANI)

