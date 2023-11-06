Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled another narcotics smuggling attempt during which a drone was also recovered on Monday, said a press release by BSF, Punjab Frontier.

On the basis of specific information received regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF ahead of border fencing near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district during afternoon hours on Monday, said the official statement.

Further, during the search operation, at about 01:45 pm, a drone along with one packet of contraband items, suspected to be heroin, was recovered, said the press release, adding that the packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and was attached to the drone.

According to the official release, the gross weight of the recovered packet is 250 gram.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), said the press release.

Earlier, on Saturday, the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone from a farming field in the Firozpur district of Punjab on Saturday, said officials.

"On the intervening night of November 3-4, BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Tindi Wala, District Ferozepur. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," said a statement from the BSF.

The recovered drone was a Quadcopter of model DJI Mavic 3 Classic, said the statement. (ANI)

