Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday carried out joint operations at two places in Punjab with the help of state police.

In the first joint search operation with Punjab Police, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from the outskirts of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district.

Based on a piece of specific information, a joint search operation was launched by BSF with Punjab Police on the outskirt of Rajoke village, Tarn Taran district on Sunday evening.

"During the search, a drone in completely broken condition along with an attached string to carry payload, was recovered from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series," BSF said in a statement.

Similarly, in another action, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered two packets of Heroin near the fence in Amritsar.

According to officials, acting on specific information, a suspicious farmer was identified and was further apprehended.

"During questioning, he revealed about hiding a consignment and on the basis of his lead 02 suspected contraband packets wrapped with yellow colour adhesive tape were recovered from the border fence near Bharopal village," BSF said in a statement. (ANI)

