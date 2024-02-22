Chandigarh [India], February 22 (ANI): The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to convening the Budget Session of the Assembly in March.

The Assembly session will be held from March 1 to 15 while the state budget will be presented on March 5.

Taking to his official X handle on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann posted, "Major decisions taken in today's Punjab Cabinet; The budget session will run from March 1 to March 15, the budget for the year 2024-25 will be presented on March 5."

"Approval to give Rs 1 crore to the family of Home Guard Jaspal Singh, who was martyred in the Sultanpur Lodhi incident," he added.

Singh died in a clash that erupted between the police and 'Nihang' Sikhs over the control of Gurdwara Akal Bunga at Kapurthala's Sultanpur Lodhi in November, last year.

CM Mann also announced a hike in the amount allocated for Jangi Jagir by Rs 10,000.

"The amount of Jangi Jagir was increased from 10 thousand rupees to 20 thousand rupees annually," he said.

'Jangi Jagir' refers to the honorarium for the widows of army personnel. (ANI)

