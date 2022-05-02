Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet meeting started under the chairmanship of the state chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday.

According to the sources, the cabinet may approve the 'one MLA, one pension' scheme. Once it gets approved, the Punjab government will not pay the income tax of MLAs.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Allegedly Gets Wife Raped to Frame Opponents in Budaun.

At the same time, the decision may be taken to give a bonus of Rs 500 per acre to wheat farmers, the source said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)