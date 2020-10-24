Amritsar, October 24: A clash broke out between Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force and Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee on Saturday during a protest by the latter over demand of FIRs against SGPC employees regarding 328 missing 'saroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. As per reports, some persons received injuries in the clashes which occurred today.

Speaking about the incident SGPC General Secretary, Harjinder Singh Dhami urged the administration to take action against the Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee members, alleging it was a deliberate act on their part.

"They attacked our men with swords. Injuries were reported, two people are critical. Our men had neither swords nor sticks. We not only condemn this but also urge administration to take action against them. This was done deliberately," Dhami said.

The Satkar Committee members have been staging a protest for approximately 40 days demanding action against culprits over the incidence of missing 'saroops' of the holy book.

Speaking about today's incident though the Satkar Committee members said that they were protesting peacefully today also when force was used on them to break their protest. Further details are awaited.

