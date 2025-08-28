Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] August 28 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with the entire Cabinet and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, have decided to donate their one month's salary in a humanitarian gesture towards flood relief efforts in the state.

Sharing the details, the Chief Minister said that Punjab has suffered significant losses due to nature's fury, and this is a time when all Punjabis must come together to support each other.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote, "No one has control over nature's fury, but together, we must support each other in this challenging time".

CM Bhagwant Mann stated that he, along with his ministers and AAP MLAs, is contributing one month's salary to aid and support those affected by the floods. He added that the state government and administration are fully committed to bail out the people in this hour of crisis.

In his X post, the Chief Minister announced, "I, along with all our ministers and MLAs, am donating one month's salary to assist those affected by the floods and to support ongoing relief efforts. Our government and administration are standing with the people with full commitment and dedication."

Concluding his message, CM Mann said, "We pray to God that the situation returns to normal soon."

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wrote to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, extending help and assistance to Punjab as the state faces a flood situation.

Earlier, in view of the prevailing flood situation across parts of Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday chaired a state-level review meeting with Civil Surgeons, Principals of Government Medical Colleges, and representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Red Cross, and Chemists' Associations to assess preparedness and strengthen emergency health response in the affected areas.

"The health and well-being of our citizens is the top priority of the Punjab Government," said Dr Balbir Singh, adding that large-scale mobilisation of medical teams and emergency resources is already underway to ensure immediate care and relief.

The Minister directed Civil Surgeons to ensure that no patient is left unattended during this critical period and instructed that all government health facilities remain fully equipped and ready to admit and treat affected patients.

The Health Department also issued an advisory for people in flood-hit regions, urging them to avoid direct contact with floodwater, consume only boiled or chlorinated water, prevent mosquito breeding, use mosquito nets, and seek immediate treatment in case of symptoms such as diarrhoea, skin infections, or snake bites. (ANI)

