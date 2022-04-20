Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a crucial decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced a new monetary aid of Rs 1 crore to the families of policemen killed in line of duty.

Punjab CM addressed the police personnel from the digital platform of Punjab Police.

"There will be no interference in the work of Punjab Police. Families of soldiers martyred on duty in Punjab Police will get a relief amount of one crore," said Mann.

The allocation of funds for a relief amount of Rs 1 crore was earlier assured by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his tricolour yatra in Pathankot.

An increment in Police Welfare Fund has also been announced. The fund has increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crores. (ANI)

