Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appeared before a Mansa court in a three-year-old defamation case.

The case was filed by former Aam Aadmi Party leader Nazar Singh Manshahia.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Fit of Rage, Buries Body in Backyard in Sambalpur.

Manshahia, who had joined the Congress after quitting AAP in 2019, had filed the case against Mann for allegedly claiming that he switched sides for money.

The court fixed December 5 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Two Held for Trafficking Women for Prostitution at Anjuna Beach.

Mann, after appearing in the court, said he will appear before the court whenever summons are issued against him.

He said he has full faith in the judicial system of the country. The courts are highly respectable and he will adhere to every decision of the court, said Mann.

Mann questioned why defamation cases were not filed against those who looted the country for several decades.

Why such cases are not being filed against those people who label true patriots as terrorists, the CM added.

The CM said such cases will not deter him from taking decisions for the well-being of Punjab and its people.

Mann said he is ready to face any such cases for the sake of Punjab. It is ironic that those people who have ruined the country for long are now using defamation as a tool against those who are working for the well-being of people, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)