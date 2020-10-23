Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 23 (ANI): Directing the state Cultural Department to develop the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal at Ram Tirath in Amritsar as a world-class tourist attraction, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday approved additional funds of Rs 55 crore for renovation work of the historic shrine.

According to an official release, the funds are in addition to the Rs 195.76 crore already spent on the prestigious project at the holy shrine which attracts devotees and tourists from across the world.

"Of the Rs 55 crore, Rs 30 crore will be spent for the completion of the shrine's panorama, depicting the life and teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki ji, who composed the epic Ramayana. The rest will be spent on several developments works, including installation of filtration plant for Sarovar, completion of parikarma, facade lighting, furnishings of Sarai for devotees, solar power system etc," the state government said.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal Shrine Board which was chaired by the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Amarinder Singh also appointed Amritsar Deputy Commissioner as CEO of the Shrine Board and directed him to ensure proper upkeep and maintenance of the shrine, and also gave the nod for the deployment of employees for this purpose.

Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Forests, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, MLAs Sukhwinder Singh Dany, Pawan Kumar Adia and Raj Kumar Verka, Additional Chief Secretary Cultural Affairs and Tourism Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance KAP Sinha and Principal Secretary Planning Jaspal Singh, also attended the virtual meeting. (ANI)

