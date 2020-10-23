Chandigarh, October 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in connection with its probe against him for alleged forex contraventions and holding untaxed foreign assets.

Official sources told IANS here Raninder has been summoned by the agency at its Jalandhar office on Tuesday to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust in the tax haven of British Virgin Islands.

With the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government bringing state Bills earlier this week to negate the Central farm laws to pacify the agitating farmers in the state, the move to summon his son assumes significant political importance.

