Khatkar Kalan (Pb), Mar 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is leaving no stone unturned to cherish the aspirations of great martyrs.

The government is duty-bound to ensure the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people, he said, adding that the day is not far away when Punjab will emerge as a front runner state due to the concerted efforts of the government.

The chief minister also gave a clarion call to the people to extend fulsome support and cooperation to the state government for realising the dreams of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mann paid floral tributes to 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh at his native village here, and said the day reminds of the supreme sacrifice made by the great hero at the altar of the motherland.

He said the state government has decided to construct a heritage street in the village to showcase the glorious contribution of Punjab and Punjabis in the national freedom struggle. The 850-metre-long heritage street will be constructed from the existing museum to Bhagat Singh's ancestral home, Mann added.

He said the street will highlight the glorious contribution of the state in the national freedom struggle and inspire the youth to work zealously for the country.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said his government was committed to cherish the aspirations of Bhagat Singh and carve out a harmonious and egalitarian society.

The government has already started a number of pro-people and development-oriented schemes to give relief to people, Mann said. The sole aim is to carve out a society as envisioned by the great martyrs, he added.

Speaking at another event in Ferozepur, Mann announced to give a complete facelift to the Hussainiwala Memorial to perpetuate the legacy of Bhagat Singh.

"The state government is preparing a blueprint for comprehensive development of this place so as to facilitate thousands of pilgrims coming daily to offer their tributes to the martyrs," he said.

The chief minister also announced to set up a technical university in Ferozepur. He said it would enable the youth of the border district to become active partners in the socio-economic growth of the country.

He said the Hussainiwala Memorial attracts tourists from across the globe who visit to pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. To facilitate these people, the state government will soon construct a tent city at Hussainiwala, the chief minister added.

Mann said a complete facelift of the Hussainiwala museum is also in the pipeline and the state government will soon finalise it.

He also announced that Ferozepur will be developed as a major tourist hub.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a war memorial to be constructed by the BSF at the joint check post.

