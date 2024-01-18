Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Maan announced a drive to provide jobs across various government departments.

"Punjab Government is running a drive to give employment in various departments. Yesterday, I distributed around 520 appointment letters in various departments. Today, 461 appointment letters were distributed... Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Maan said to the media on wednesday.

During his address, CM Bhagwant Maan expressed optimism about the positive impact of this initiative on stemming the tide of young individuals seeking employment abroad

"When the youngsters get employment here, then they would not run towards the foreign countries. They would also stay away from drugs and focus on their jobs..." he said. (ANI)

