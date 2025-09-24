Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a high-level review meeting via video conference to assess the law and order situation across the state ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Senior officers of the Punjab Police attended the meeting.

IGP Punjab (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said in a video shared by Punjab Police that officers have been directed to ensure robust arrangements for maintaining law & order, safeguarding public safety, and the smooth conduct of events during the upcoming festive season.

"Today, a high-level review meeting was held via video conference with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Punjab Police, senior Punjab Police officers and all Range IGs/DIGs/CP/SSPs, to assess the law & order situation across the State," Punjab Police said in a post on X.

"Officers have been instructed to implement robust security measures to protect citizens and ensure the smooth operation of events. Clear instructions were also issued to act with determination under the state's zero-tolerance policy against miscreants and criminals. Punjab Police remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen," it added.

Meanwhile, acting on a backward linkage, the Punjab Police has busted a significant hawala network, recovering Rs 2.05 crore, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. The operation was led by the Kapurthala Police, which arrested an associate involved in funding operations linked to the Ludhiana-based hawala operator.

"Acting swiftly on backward linkages, Kapurthala Police busts a major Hawala network, recovering Rs 2.05 crore of Hawala money. The police team zeroed in on one #Ludhiana-based hawala operator, and arrested one associate who was involved in funding operations through Hawala," the DGP said.

Last week, Kapurthala Police unearthed a large-scale online cyber-fraud scam in Phagwara.

A case was registered at PS Cyber Crime, Kapurthala, resulting in the arrest of 38 accused along with the seizure of 40 laptops, 67 mobile phones and ₹10 lakh of suspected Hawala money linked to the scam."

The police said that further investigation is underway to expose and neutralise the entire nexus and they remain resolute in dismantling organised financial crime networks, curbing cyber fraud and safeguarding citizens' hard-earned money. (ANI)

