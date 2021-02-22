Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday virtually laid inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,087 crore for urban areas under the Smart City and AMRUT schemes.

He also urged the Union government to include Anandpur Sahib under the Smart City scheme as a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 400th "Parkash Purb", according to a government statement.

Thanking people for their overwhelming support to the Congress in the recently concluded civic body elections, the CM said the mandate is a vindication of the pro-people policies of his government.

Pointing out that while the Congress had won 1,410 of 2,206 wards, the CM said all opposition parties were decimated because of their "anti-people and vicious negative agendas".

He lambasted the earlier Akali-BJP regime for "ignoring" the development of urban areas and expressed confidence that the launch of the projects will drive sustainable progress in these regions.

The CM said he was delighted to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 721 crore surface water supply scheme for Amritsar city, his erstwhile Parliamentary constituency.

He said this scheme will ensure access to clean drinking water to residents of the holy city.

The chief minister said under the first phase of the Urban Infrastructure Improvement Programme (UIIP), 2,065 projects have been started with majority being completed at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Giving details of the progress of Smart City projects in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Sultanpur Lodhi under his government, the CM said of the total allocation of Rs 3,000 crore, works worth Rs 1,246 crore have been started or completed so far.

He said while tenders for works worth Rs 918 crore have already been floated, the process of issuing tenders for works worth Rs 802 crore is under way.

The CM said his government has already allocated Rs 2,785 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) for 16 towns and work on projects worth Rs 2,740 crore is under way.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh slammed Amarinder Singh for trying to get "publicity" from the centrally funded schemes.

In a statement, Chugh said, "It is a matter of shame that the dream schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being branded as Amarinder Singh's schemes in Punjab for cheap publicity."

Chugh said it reflected “bankruptcy” of the Amarinder Singh-led government which has “failed” to fulfil its election promises made in 2017 and is now "finding glory" in the Modi government schemes.

The BJP leader said the development of historical towns like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi and Khanna was being done under the central schemes, which the Amarinder Singh-led government is claiming to be its achievement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)