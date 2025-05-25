Patiala (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, visited the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala on Sunday to offer prayers and promised full government support for its renovation and development.

Kejriwal said they prayed for Punjab's welfare and progress, and announced that the temple will be renovated.

Addressing the event, Bhagwant Mann said, "The temple committee had put forward two or three requests, which the government would soon fulfil."

He also spoke about the sacred pond (sarovar) in the temple, which had been dry for a long time.

"There is a sacred pond (sarovar) within the temple premises that has been dry for a long time; efforts will be made to refill it with water soon. The government will do its best to accomplish whatever work is needed for the temple," Mann said.

Arvind Kejriwal said that he, too, came to seek blessings at the temple and highlighted its importance across the northern region of India.

"I came to the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala today to seek blessings. The temple holds great significance across North India, and it is believed that any vow made here gets fulfilled," Kejriwal said.

He added that he prayed for the well-being of Punjab and announced measures to improve the temple's infrastructure.

"Arrangements will be made to lay a pipeline to refill the dried-up sacred pond in the temple. The temple will also be renovated, which will help attract devotees from far and wide once again," he said.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal also formally inaugurated the Maharaja Agrasen Memorial in Nabha and dedicated it to the public.

Maharaja Agrasen, who is considered to be the symbol of peace, sent a message of the welfare of humanity. The Agarwal society has contributed a lot to the country's progress, CM Mann said in a post on X. (ANI)

