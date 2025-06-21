India News | Punjab CM Stops Convoy in Rupnagar Village, Interacts with Farmers

Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday stopped his convoy near Badi Madoli village in Rupnagar district and interacted with the farmers and local representatives.

Mann claimed that under his administration, the state is witnessing "a transformative wave of development".

Also Read | Ghazipur Shocker: Woman Files Complaint Against Husband, In-Laws After Being Accused of Having an Extra-Marital Affair.

"Punjab's torch of progress now shines brightly. For the first time, farmers are cultivating paddy during the day using electricity, with surplus power being provided to them. Canal water is also being made available to fields, ensuring every farmer's needs are met. Farmers, from all corners, are expressing their trust and satisfaction in the system," the CM said in a statement.

Interacting with local representatives, including the village sarpanch and panchayat members, he inquired about any challenges related to electricity supply.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Slams Rajasthan Government for Arresting Congress Leaders, Says 'This Is Highly Condemnable, Malicious Misuse of Power'.

Mann also reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace.

"Our fight against drugs is yielding results. In the past, locals would bring drug peddlers to police stations, only to see them released shortly after due to corruption. Today, we have introduced strict measures to ensure accountability within the police force and a resolute approach against drug traffickers," he said.

Highlighting the importance of collective effort, Mann praised the community's active participation in fighting social evils and advancing the state's development.

He reiterated that while the government provides support and resources, it is the people's movement that drives true change.

"The happiness and hope among the people are palpable," Mann claimed.

"This wave of development and positivity in Punjab signifies that we are on the right path. Together, we will make Punjab a shining example of progress and prosperity," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)