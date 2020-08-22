Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday warned that he would not hesitate to take harsher measures after August 31 as the number of coronavirus cases and the death toll is rising in the state.

During a virtual interaction session, the Chief Minister urged the people to pay attention to his repeated request on taking precautions for the coronavirus.

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava Selected For ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019’ in Air Adventure Category; IAF Congratulates.

There have been projections that the COVID-19 cases will cross 1 lakh by September 15 in Punjab.

Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Won't hesitate to take harsher measures after August 31, if needed to check #COVID__19 spread, warns CM @capt_amarinder as Punjab cases & deaths rise. Urges people to heed his repeated pleas on taking precautions amid projections of cases crossing 1 lakh by Sept 15."

Also Read | Rajasthan May Receive Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall in Next 24 Hours: MeT Department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 13,830 active cases, 23,037 recoveries and 957 fatalities as of August 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)