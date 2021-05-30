Hoshiarpur, May 30 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and two-time MLA from Hoshiarpur's Tanda, Surjit Kaur Kalkat, passed away following prolonged illness in Mohali. She was 91.

Kalkat had won from the Tanda assembly constituency in 1980 and 1992.

She was a cabinet minister in the Harcharan Singh Brar-led government in Punjab.

Her husband Dr Amir Singh Kalkat had also won from the Tanda constituency twice in 1969 and 1972.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the death of Surjit Kaur Kalkat.

"Sad to learn about the demise of veteran @INCPunjab leader Surjit Kaur Kalkat from District Hoshiarpur. She died a natural death yesterday. My condolences to the family and supporters.RIP!, "said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

