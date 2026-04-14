Industry leaders, speakers, and organizers unite at CLOUDxAI Bengaluru to shape the future of AI

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: CLOUDxAI 2026, India's first conference dedicated to AI-powered cloud infrastructure, powered by leading Kubernetes automation platform Cast AI, concluded on March 14 at NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru, drawing 800+ engineers, SREs, platform engineers, and AI/ML developers from 500+ companies across the country.

Also Read | CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to Check Scores on UMANG App and DigiLocker.

The one-day conference featured 30+ speakers, including insightful talks by prominent tech influencers Abhishek Veeramalla, Hitesh Choudhary, Ram Iyengar, and Shubham Londhe, across three tracks: Cloud-Native AI & LLMOps, Multi-Agent Orchestration, and Self-Healing Infrastructure, with every session and workshop focused on real production implementations rather than product demos or vendor pitches.

"India's cloud and AI infrastructure community is one of the most dynamic and technically sophisticated in the world," said Laurent Gil, Co-Founder and President of Cast AI, the leading Kubernetes automation platform. "CLOUDxAI brings together the practitioners who are actually building and operating these systems at scale. We're excited to share how autonomous infrastructure is evolving and learn from the incredible engineering talent driving innovation across India's tech ecosystem."

Also Read | Brigadier Assault Case: Delhi Police Apprehend 2 Accused, Seize Mercedes Car.

Key Highlights

Scale and Diversity of Attendance

The conference attracted 800+ attendees from major global technology companies including Google, Oracle, PayPal, JPMC, Nike, PhonePe, Walmart etc 80% of attendees held senior engineering roles (Staff Engineer, Lead, Architect, or above), reflecting the industry's shift from experimenting with AI in cloud environments to deploying it in production.

Three Tracks, Zero Vendor Pitches

CLOUDxAI's strict no-vendor-pitch policy ensured every session delivered actionable technical content:

* Cloud-Native AI & LLMOps - deploying and managing large language models on Kubernetes, GPU scheduling, inference cost optimization

* Multi-Agent Orchestration - coordinating independent AI agents across distributed cloud environments

* Self-Healing Infrastructure - AI-driven auto-scaling, auto-remediation, and predictive operations

* Expert Influencer Talks - dedicated sessions and thought leadership delivered by top tech voices Abhishek Veeramalla, Hitesh Choudhary, Ram Iyengar, and Shubham Londhe.

Community-Driven, Not Corporate-Driven

The event was built in partnership with leading developer communities, including AWS User Group Bengaluru, Google Developer Group Cloud Bengaluru, Docker Bangalore, KSUG.AI, Collabnix, and the Platform Engineering Meetup. Sponsors included AWS, Cast AI, KodeKloud, CognitivTrust, and Nudgebee.

Notable Quotes

"The conversations in the hallways were as intense as the ones on stage. Engineers from competing companies debugging multi-agent orchestration patterns together on a whiteboard - that's exactly the kind of practitioner-first environment we at Cast AI wanted to create with CLOUDxAI," said Kunal Das, Cast AI, Organizer, CLOUDxAI 2026.

What's Next

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the CLOUDxAI team is planning to expand beyond Bengaluru for future events. To get the latest updates on upcoming locations, calls for speakers, and ticket availability, follow CLOUDxAI on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-x-ai/) or visit cloudconf.ai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)