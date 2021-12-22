New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A meeting of the Punjab Congress campaign committee was held at the party's "war room" to discuss strategy for taking achievements of the state government to the people in the run up to the assembly polls early next year.

Sources said Punjab Congress will take achievements of the government during the poll campaign and "discussion was held on how they are going to present work done in last five years".

"We made a strategy on how the campaign will go ahead, how to distribute tickets and what will be our slogan in the election. The five year achievements of our government, how we will take this further in the campaign, we discussed that," Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu said told ANI.

Bittu further added that Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab between December 25 to 30 for the party's poll campaign.

Every issue has been discussed and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs gave their opinion, he said."All the MPs gave their suggestions on different methods of campaigning and discussed the responsibilities," the Ludhiana MP said.

"In the coming days, Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Punjab for the campaigning," he added.

Punjab Congress campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar said that the party will start the campaign with Rahul Gandhi's visit and new methods of campaigning will be tried this time.

Speaking to ANI, Punjab Congrees leader Pargat Singh said the meeting took place on campaign issues for upcoming Punjab polls.

Besides Jakhar and Bittu, Punjab Congress incharge Harish Chaudhary, party leaders Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Jasbir Singh Gill, Amar Singh, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Raminder Amla, Manish Tiwari, Pargat Singh and Gurkirat Singh Kotli were present in the meeting.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh's wife and Congress MP Preneet Kaur was not present in the meeting. Amarinder Singh has floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the polls which has decided to form an alliance with BJP. (ANI)

