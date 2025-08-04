Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday demanded registration of an FIR and immediate arrest of Darsh Toor for threatening and pointing a pistol at an advocate Harjas Singh.

Darsh Toor is the brother of the Aam Aadmi Party's district youth wing president, MP Jawadi.

Reacting to the incident, Warring said, This was unacceptable as the AAP leaders and their leaders were taking the law into their own hands.

Referring to the incident involving Ludhiana advocate Harjas Singh, the PCC president noted that AAP leaders dared to intimidate people, assuming they enjoy immunity from the law.

While demanding immediate registration of an FIR followed by arrest, he said, the Congress will stage a dharna in case action is not taken against the guilty.

"What message are you trying to convey that the AAP leaders and their kin are immune to any action, no matter what crime they commit?" he asked, while asserting that the Congress will not let that happen.

Expressing solidarity with advocate Harjas, Warring said, the entire Congress stands by him and will ensure that the guilty are brought to justice. "Just because you belong to the ruling party, you cannot be allowed to go scot-free like that", he told the AAP leaders. (ANI)

