SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): In a proactive move to address waterlogging and drainage issues during the ongoing monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal held a high-level meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Mohali.

According to an official release, the meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Municipal Council officials, engineers, and representatives from the Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Drainage and Mining Division, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all departments to work in close coordination and prioritise the identification and resolution of vulnerable waterlogging points. She emphasized the immediate deployment of pumping machinery, timely dewatering of affected areas, and regular desilting of sewer lines and open drains to ensure smooth drainage flow throughout the district.

Specific attention was given to problem-prone zones such as VIP Road and Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur, Barwala Road in Derabassi, and Khooni Majra and Nijjar Chowk Road in Kharar. The SDMs of Derabassi and Kharar were directed to monitor these locations closely and ensure swift on-ground response in case of rainfall-related emergencies.

NHAI officials were asked to ensure water is cleared from national highways without delay to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Addressing concerns about the possible overflow of Sukhna Choe in parts of Zirakpur, the Deputy Commissioner also directed local authorities to remain in continuous contact with the Chandigarh Administration for real-time coordination and timely alerts in the event of rising water levels.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, SDM Kharar Divya P., and SDM Derabassi Amit Gupta assured the Deputy Commissioner of coordinated and robust management strategies to tackle waterlogging issues. The Deputy Commissioner concluded the meeting by stressing that prompt inter-departmental cooperation and timely action are essential to effectively manage monsoon-related challenges and safeguard public welfare. (ANI)

