Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is working swiftly for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

According to a release, in line with this commitment, Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat on Wednesday reviewed the progress of war memorial construction projects and the renovation of Sainik Rest Houses in the state.

Chairing a review meeting at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh, with senior officers of the Defence Services Welfare Department and the Public Works Department, Bhagat said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state government is committed to improving the living standards of freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, and their dependents. He directed officers to ensure the effective implementation of all welfare schemes run by the state government.

During the meeting, Special Secretary of the Public Works Department, Hargunjit Kaur, apprised the Minister in detail about the ongoing work related to the construction of war memorials in the state. The Minister instructed the Public Works Department to speed up the work further.

On this occasion, Director of Defence Services Welfare Department, Brigadier Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (Retd.), presented a comprehensive report on activities undertaken during the past three months, including developments in financial assistance, educational benefits, medical aid for ex-servicemen, and renovation of Sainik Rest Houses.

The Minister directed that the renovation and maintenance work of Sainik Rest Houses in the state be completed within the stipulated time frame. He assured that there would be no shortage of funds for developmental works and warned that any negligence by officials in carrying out these tasks would not be tolerated.

Bhagat also emphasised that all matters related to ex-servicemen should be given top priority. He asked officers to conduct awareness campaigns about government schemes so that eligible beneficiaries can avail themselves of the full benefits. (ANI)

