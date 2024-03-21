Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has appointed Himanshu Agarwal as the new Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, a senior poll official said on Thursday.

Agarwal, who was earlier the Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, has been replaced by Vishesh Sarangal.

In addition, Jagdale Nilambari Vijay has been posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Ropar Range, while Rakesh Kumar Kaushal has been appointed as DIG of the Border Range, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said.

Earlier, the CEO on Wednesday informed that with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect after the notification of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, all officers and personnel of the police department--from the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) to constable--shall be on deputation of the Election Commission (EC).

The decision is owing to their direct or indirect involvement in the management and conduct of elections as per the provisions of Section 28A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, with immediate effect, the top poll officer informed.

He stated further that a gazette notification has already been issued by the state government to this effect.

The CEO added that the aforementioned order shall apply to all ranks ranging from the DGP to the constable.

The orders of deputation will remain in force till the end of the election process, he added. (ANI)

